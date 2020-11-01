The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a free Zoom talk about the development of an equity assessment for the Maine Climate Council from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, according to a news release from UMaine News, based in Orono.

UMaine has important roles to play in helping the state prepare for the effects of climate change. One such role is to assess the equity and fairness of proposed climate action plans. A Mitchell Center team analyzed the equity aspects of recommendations made by Climate Council working groups, and made an initial report to the council in September. In this talk, “Maine Can Lead in Fair Planning for Addressing Climate Change: Steps in An Equity Assessment,” Linda Silka and Sara Kelemen will report on their equity assessment work, discuss what they are learning and describe the ways UMaine can continue to be involved.

Silka is a social and community psychologist whose work focuses on building and leading community-university partnerships on environmental, economic development and environmental health issues. She is a senior fellow at the Mitchell Center. Kelemen is a master’s candidate in the School of Food and Agriculture at UMaine who is interested in crafting accessible and equitable plans for dealing with the effects of climate change.

To register and receive connection information, visit umaine.edu.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contactRuth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or [email protected].

