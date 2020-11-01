FARMINGTON — Classes at Mt. Blue Regional High School and Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington will be fully remote Monday and Tuesday after a person with a connection to the high school tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
Tina Meserve, superintendent in Regional School Unit 9, said all staff members and students who have had close contact with the individual have been contacted by a member of the district’s staff.
“We will keep you updated on any other new close contacts as they occur,” Meserve said.
The superintendent added that classes would be fully remote Monday and Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution,” and that all after-school activities on Monday and Tuesday would be suspended.
