Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown will remain in Cleveland overnight after being hospitalized before the game.

A person with knowledge of Brown’s status says he will not travel home with the team Sunday in order to take more tests. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced an update on Brown’s status.

NFL Network reported that Brown was sent to the hospital after a pregame IV caused air to enter his bloodstream. Coach Jon Gruden wouldn’t get into any details of Brown’s status after the game other than to say he was being evaluated and that “everything is OK.”

Brown was supposed to return to action this week after missing one game following a positive test for the coronavirus. He was activated from the COVID-19 list on Friday and practiced that day. He was set to play before the team said he “felt ill” before the game and was deactivated.

“I got a little scared for Trent today,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I thought ‘Man, I hope he is OK.’ We had no clue what was happening. All of a sudden, we came in this morning and they are wheeling him out and I was trying to figure out what was going on. It was crazy. As a team, we prayed for him. We made sure he was OK and his family was OK because I am sure they were scared to death, too.”

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders before the 2019 season. He has dealt with several injuries, the positive coronavirus test and this latest mishap and has been able to play at least 10 snaps in only 11 of 23 games with the team.

RAVENS: Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season after injuring an ankle against Pittsburgh, two days after the All-Pro signed a five-year extension worth a reported $99 million.

Stanley had an air cast applied to his left ankle and was taken off the field on a cart after he was accidentally undercut by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 28-24 loss. The Ravens also played most of the game without right guard Tyre Phillips, who injured an ankle in the first quarter.

Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being taken off the field on a stretcher in the first half of a 28-22 win at Green Bay. The team said the 22-year-old had full movement in his body.

BROWNS: Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett injured a knee in the first quarter and played sparingly in the second half of a 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL sacks leader will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Garrett, who was already dealing with an ankle injury, was used on obvious pass-rushing downs but lacked his usual explosiveness and didn’t have a sack for the first time in seven games.

“It is part of the game,” Garrett said. “You get hampered with things like that, and you just try to play through to the best that I can or best that I could. It just started wearing on me.”

49ERS: Getting thumped by a division rival was bad enough for the San Francisco 49ers without seeing more names added to its injury list.

But the 49ers continue to be riddled with injuries, with Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Tevin Coleman all leaving Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The momentum from two straight impressive wins by the 49ers evaporated during its visit to the Pacific Northwest. Garoppolo appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that caused him to missed two games earlier this season. Kittle limped off with a foot injury in the fourth quarter, and Coleman never returned from halftime after suffering an injury to the same knee that had kept him out since Week 2.

And to top it off, the 49ers only have three days of rest before hosting NFC North-leading Green Bay on Thursday night.

“It still hurts each time. Even though it seems to happen over and over again, guys dropping every game, it still hurts every time,” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “Hopeful that we can have at least some of those guys back for Thursday. But man, I’m so happy that we are playing on a Thursday because after a loss like this, you just want to get the taste out of your mouth. You want to go play football again.

“So happy that we can just turn around and get back on the field in just a few days.”

Garoppolo wasn’t very good before he left in the second half and the performance of backup Nick Mullens will only continue to raise questions about which quarterback is the best option going forward for San Francisco. Garoppolo was 11 of 16 for 84 yards and an ugly interception in the first half. He was sacked three times and pressured countless others as Seattle aggressively went after the 49ers QB.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo’s injury would be reassessed Monday, but he was displeased with the offense overall.

JETS-STEELERS TRADE: A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have agreed to trade veteran linebacker Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets are also sending a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.

The New York Daily News first reported the trade Sunday night.

The deal moves Williamson from the winless Jets, who are 0-8 after a 35-9 loss at Kansas City, to the 7-0 Steelers, the league’s only undefeated team.

Williamson should immediately help the Steelers, who were in need of an experienced inside linebacker after Devin Bush was lost for the season on Oct. 18 with a torn ACL.

