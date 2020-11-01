WARNER, N.H. – Kenneth Clayton Cole, 65, died peacefully at home, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was loved and surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1955 in Concord, N.H., the son of William Cole (Sanbornton, N.H.) and Frances McCaslin (Florida), stepson of Nancy Cole (Searsport).

He was the husband of Jackie (Prince) Cole. They were married on May 1, 1999, on the Waterloo Covered Bridge, in Warner, N.H. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1973. “Kenny” began working at Harry J. Smith’s at the age of 11. He also worked for Tilcon Paving, and from there, he became a truck driver and peddled freight mostly in New Hampshire and throughout New England. He knew every road in the entire state of New Hampshire. After peddling freight, he went to work for Patsy’s Leasing in Concord, N.H., and then he retired from CSC Transportation.

He was an avid NASCAR fan. Kenny was a motor head, and loved working on anything that had an engine, especially building his 1956 F-100 hot rod. It brought him back to his younger days of owning one when he was 15 years old. In his younger years, he was the sound man for the band, Misty Bliss, from Waterville and mechanic for their tour bus.

Survived by his spouse, Jackie (Prince) Cole; two sons, Christopher Cole and wife, Jeri and Dennis Cole and wife Angel; grandson, Seth Cole, all from Oakland; two sisters, Gwennie Cole (Oakland) and Charlotte Cole (Waterville), two brothers-in-law, Steve Ouellette (Oakland) and Larry Prince and wife, Sharon (Concord, N.H.); stepson, David “DJ” Thomson; step-granddaughter, Davianna Thomson, both of Franklin, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: At Kenny’s request, there will be no services.

Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Boscawen, N.H. To view Kenneth’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit http://www.csnh.com.

Those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Kenny’s memory to the

Warner Fire and Rescue Department

27 E Main St.

Warner, NH 03278

