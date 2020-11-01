PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Waltraud S. Flaherty, 86, of Palm Harbor, Fla. passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was born in Germany and moved to the U.S. in 1959 with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Viola Hassinger and is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edward; sister, Sofie Hunt, her husband Harry; grandson, Robert Hassinger and his wife Betty, granddaughter, Christina Towne, her husband Bill; and great-grandchildren, Zoey and Gabriella Hassinger.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.sylvanabbey.com for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

