Election Day will look a little different this year.

With coronavirus guidelines in place, voters Tuesday must stay at least 6 feet from one another and are urged to wear protective face masks, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Protection.

Although wearing a mask is encouraged, voters cannot be turned away for not wearing one, according to the Maine Department of the Secretary of State.

A PARTIAL LISTING OF WHERE TO VOTE (Unless otherwise noted, voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

ALBION — Besse Building, 22 Main St.

ANSON — Town Office, 5 Kennebec St.

AUGUSTA — Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Ward 1, Augusta State Armory, 179 Western Ave.; Ward 2, Augusta City Center, 16 Cony St.; Ward 3, Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive; Ward 4, Cony High School, 60 Pierce Drive. (A drop box for absentee ballots is outside the entrance to Augusta City Center.)

BELGRADE — Center for All Seasons, 1 Center Drive

BENTON — Town Office, 1279 Clinton Ave.

CHELSEA — Town Office, 560 Togus Road

CHINA — Town Office, 571 Lakeview Drive, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CLINTON — Town Office, 27 Baker St.

DRESDEN — Town Office, 534 Gardiner Road. (Absentee ballot drop box available there.)

FAIRFIELD — Community Center, 61 Water St.

FARMINGDALE — Hall-Dale High School gymnasium, 97 Maple St.

FREEDOM — Freedom Election Hall, 71 Pleasant St.

FAYETTE — Fayette Central School, 2023 Route 17

GARDINER — Gardiner Area High School gymnasium, 40 West Hill Road

HALLOWELL — Hall-Dale Elementary School, 26 Garden Lane

HARTLAND — Hartland Fire Hall, 43 Canaan Road

JEFFERSON — Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2782 Hallowell Road

MADISON — Old Point Avenue School, 108 Old Point Ave.

MANCHESTER — Manchester Fire Station, 37 Readfield Road

MERCER — Town Office, 1015 Beech Hill Road

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy gymnasium, 96 Academy Road

MOUNT VERNON — Community Center, 2 Main St.

NEWPORT — Public Safety Building, 21 Water St.

NORRIDGEWOCK — Mill Stream Elementary School, 26 Mercer Road

OAKLAND — Oakland Fire Station, 11 Fairfield St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PALMYRA — Community Center, 4 Madawaska Road

PITTSTON — Town Office, 38 Whitefield Road. (Absentee ballot drop box available there.)

RANDOLPH — Town Office, 121 Kinderhook St. (Absentee ballot drop box available there.)

READFIELD — Alfond Athletics Center at the Kents Hill School, 1617 Main St.

RICHMOND — Public Works Garage, 19 High St.

ROME — Town Office, 8 Mercer Road

SIDNEY — Town Office, 2986 Middle Road

SKOWHEGAN — Town Office, 225 Water St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SMITHFIELD — Town Office. 926 Village Road

SOMERVILLE — Town Office, 72 Sand Hill Road

ST. ALBANS — Town Hall, 7 Water St.

THORNDIKE — Town Office, 125 Mount View Road

UNITY — Community Center, 32 School St.

VASSALBORO — Vassalboro Community School, 1116 Webber Pond Road

WASHINGTON — Bryant Room at Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road. (A drop box that normally serves as the library’s book drop is being used for absentee ballots. It is in front of the library/Town Office.)

WATERVILLE — Voting scheduled for 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waterville Junior High School, 100 West River Road

WINTHROP — Winthrop High School gymnasium, 211 Rambler Road

WAYNE — Ladd Recreation Center, 26 Gott Road

WEST GARDINER — West Gardiner Fire Station, 322 Spears Corner Road

WHITEFIELD — Central Fire Station, 24 Townhouse Road

WINDSOR — Windsor Elementary School gymnasium, 366 Ridge Road. (Drop box for absentee ballots outside Town Office, 523 Ridge Road.)

WINSLOW — VFW Post 8835, 175 Veteran Drive

