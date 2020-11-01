President Trump’s negative response regarding Joe Biden’s goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is a tactic to deflect attention away from what is happening around us at this very moment. Biden is looking ahead into the future of what this world will be for our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren if we don’t start the process now to take action on global warming and pollution.

This is Trump and Big Oil attempting to frighten everyone into thinking they’re about to go broke and lose their job in the near future if they vote for Biden. Three decades of slowly transitioning to reduce oil consumption is more than enough time; alternative energy costs will fall as they get more efficient.

If we start reducing greenhouse gases now, it will have a tremendous positive impact on reducing pollution and global warming over the next 30 years. Our efforts beginning today will make the world be a better place for our future families. Aren’t they worth it?

Stanley Boynton

Winthrop

Send questions/comments to the editors.