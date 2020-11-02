State health officials reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as one additional death.

The Monday case total includes some cases that were supposed to be counted in Sunday’s numbers but were not, because of a disruption in the data delivery system that reports test results to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention.

The state reported just 24 new cases on Sunday, following two consecutive days of more than 100 cases.

To date, there have been 6,799 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 148 individuals have died of the virus. The 7-day average increased to 83 cases and the number of active cases — 1,063 — is the highest Maine has seen to date.

Rising case numbers prompted Gov. Janet Mills on Sunday to roll back some of the state’s reopening plans.

Mills reduced indoor gathering limits to 50 people, postponed the planned reopenings of bars and tasting rooms, and lowered the number of states exempt from Maine’s travel restrictions. The increased restrictions drew a mixed reaction from business owners, who acknowledged the health concerns behind it but feared more economic uncertainty.

“If we do not control this outbreak, we may never get this evil genie back in the bottle,” Gov. Mills said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

