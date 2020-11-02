St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Waterville held its annual diaper drive on Oct. 18 to benefit the Essentials Closet in Waterville.

A total of 2,400 diapers in all sizes were collected, packaged and delivered to the closet at the United Church of Christ.

The closet provides an essential and unique service to Waterville and the surrounding communities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: