St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Waterville held its annual diaper drive on Oct. 18 to benefit the Essentials Closet in Waterville.

A total of 2,400 diapers in all sizes were collected, packaged and delivered to the closet at the United Church of Christ.

The closet provides an essential and unique service to Waterville and the surrounding communities.

filed under:
waterville maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles