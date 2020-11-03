Wayne Smith will perform a live stream concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, via 240 Strings, 240strings.org.

240 Strings presents its season-opening streaming show featuring the cellist of the Portland Piano trio, who will be playing an enchanting program of Bach pieces.

Smith has appeared with the New Jersey Chamber Music Society, the Ritz Chamber Players and the Manhattan Chamber Players, among other ensembles. His 1996 debut recital at the Kennedy Center earned him critical acclaim. Smith has recorded and performed with The Moody Blues, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Anthony Krizan of the Spin Doctors.

For more information, visit 240strings.org.

