CLINTON – Charles V. Dorr, 76, passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him on October 31, 2020, at his home in Clinton. He was born January 25, 1944, to Clifford R. and Florence E. (Eastman) Dorr of Bucksport.

He attended Bucksport public schools. He started C and D Builders with his brother-in-law, David Proctor. Charles was instrumental in starting Clinton Ambulance Service and also served as the Clinton Fire Chief. Later he was superintendent for Bridge Construction Corporation for 17 years. After retiring, he was a volunteer driver for KVCAP. He loved his grandchildren, great grandchildren, camping, grilling, and making spaghetti sauce.

Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, RaeJean (Proctor) Dorr; sons, Dennis and wife Caroline, Charles C. and wife Gail; daughter, Denzie; grandchildren, Ryan and wife Ashley, Seth and wife Chelsea, CJ, Derek, Laurel, Chelsea and fiancé Frank; three great grandchildren, Blake, Reese and Jackson, fourth arriving March 2021; brother, Leon and wife Debbie. He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford R. and Florence E. Dorr; brother, David L.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Clinton Fire Department,

19 Church Street,

Clinton, ME 04927

﻿

