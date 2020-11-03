MOUNT VERNON – David A. Mason, 66, of Wings Mills Road died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

He was born in Worchester, Mass., on January 22, 1954, the son of Stanley and May (Lord) Mason.

David had worked as an electrician in both Massachusetts and Maine. He was most recently employed at mills in Jay with the I.B.E.W.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at camp on Moosehead Lake.

He was predeceased by a sister, Gloria Walker.

He is survived by his sons, Chad Mason and his wife Jivy and their son Isiah Mason; and Nick Mason and his wife Jill and their children Harper and Pepper Mason, all of Alberta, Canada; his sisters; Dotty Mason of Mount Vernon and Evelyn Hollaway of Chesapeake, Va.; a brother, Stanley E. Mason of Moosehead Lake; and a brother-in-law, Frank Walker in New York. Also many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

May God be with him. There will be no services or burial at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.family firstfuneralhomes.com.

