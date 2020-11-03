RANDOLPH – Dana Howard Roberts Sr., 79, died at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020 with his wife at his side.

He was born in Gardiner on July 20, 1941, the son of Howard and Louise (Sears) Roberts.

After graduating from Gardiner Area High School, Dana joined the U.S. Air Force and served in England and in Washington, D.C.

Much of his work career was spent in the retail food business where he worked over 25 years for Progressive Distributors/Hannaford Brothers and more than 10 years at the VA Center at Togus.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (Powell) Roberts; three sons, Dana Jr. and his wife Christine, Scott and his wife Cara, and Jason and his wife Theresa; three granddaughters, Sarah, Madison, and Isabelle; and five grandsons, Logan, Tyler, Ian, Ryan, and Joshua. He is also survived by his sister Catherine and twin sister Dianne, along with many loving nieces and nephews. Dana was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, and five sisters.

A graveside service with full military honors, will be held on Monday, November 9, at 10 a.m., at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

A celebration of Dana’s life will be held in the spring of 2021.

CDC and state guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.

At Dana’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,

501 Saint Jude Place,

Memphis TN 38105;

800-822-6344.

