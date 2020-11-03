FAIRFIELD – Debra Jean (Palow) DeYoung, 65, passed away October 18, 2020, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. She was born December 18, 1954, in Waterville, the daughter of predeceased Lewis and Lorraine Marie (Pomerleau) Palow; sisters, Sandra Hubbard Lottie, Ann Palow, brother, Dana Kitchen.

She attended school in Waterville and Connecticut graduating class of 1973. She was employed in many positions throughout her life including the Ramada Inn in Missouri tending bar in England at the Officer’s Club, she owned and operated a mobile home park in Missouri, phlebotomist in Texas and helped her sister Joan run P.T. Cab (driver and dispatcher) in Fairfield. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Waterville and enjoyed bowling, skating, swimming, dancing and spending time with her family.

Debra is survived by sisters, Linda Vigue, husband Raymond of Smithfield, Joan Upton Cuares , husband, Jeffrey of Fairfield, Cathy Marquis and husband Shawn of Oakland, Lorraine Jurdack and husband Doug of Oakland; brothers, Louie Picard and wife Penny of Newport, Frederic Palow and partner Rick Will of Ellsworth, Daniel Palow and wife Angela of Vassalboro, Kevin Palow and wife Jennifer of Clinton, Alden Palow and partner Jamie of Clinton; nine nieces, Luanne Phair and husband Jamie of Oakland, Tiffany Palow of Fairfield, Tina Belanger and husband Russell of Fairfield, Erica Pendexter and husband Kevin of Winslow, Lorna Hubbard and partner Richard of Winslow, Lani Cuares and partner Jason of Waterville, Breanna Phair and partner Jerry Mack, Porter and Lila (the apple of her eye) Mack of Fairfield, Samuel Upton and Madisyn Pendexter of Winslow and Leilani Cuares; four nephews, Mathew Marquis and wife Danielle of Sidney, Brandon Phair and partner Felicia of Canaan, Nathan Marquis and wife Amanda of Waterville, and Kimo Cuares many more nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace car 19, a special thanks to all of her customers.

A special thanks to Maine General hospice care Waterville and Augusta

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Debra’s memory to the Waterville

Homeless Shelter,

19 Colby Street,

Waterville ME 04901

