WATERVILLE – Reginald E. Dumont, 90, of Waterville passed away peacefully in his own home with family beside him on October 26, 2020. following a long battle with diabetes and kidney cancer.

Reggie was born on March 21, 1930, in Waterville, the son of Clifford F. Dumont and Lorette M. Rancourt Dumont who both predeceased him. He went to Waterville schools and obtained his GED. Reggie joined the Navy at the age of 17 and went into the submarine service in 1947 where he served as an electrician on the USS Sea Leopard. After his discharge in 1950, he returned to Waterville and married Yvette Mailloux and raised his five children on Carey Lane. He went on to become a Master Electrician and worked in construction throughout New England for 41 years with the IBEW local 1253 before retiring at age 62.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Yvette, in 1985 and remarried in 1988 to Mary Jean Gorneau Dumont. Reggie and Mary Jean spent winters in Brooksville, Fla., and summers in Maine. They travelled together with friends and he enjoyed fishing and his vegetable gardens. This was the first year since 1953 Reggie didn’t have a garden. He was a proud member of the Augusta Submarine Veterans, The Holland Club, and the Weekie Watchee Submarine Veterans Club and a longtime member of the American Legion. Reggie was beloved by his friends and neighbors, always willing to lend a hand.

Reggie was also predeceased by his brother Bernard and his wife Florence, his half brother Clifford and wife Mary Ann. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Jean, his children, Michael (Mary), Brenda Hjort (Brian), Cathy Nason (Jay), Regina Nadeau, Jeffrey Dumont and their families, his stepchildren, Chris Greenleaf (David), Diane Jackson (Gary), Gerard Pare Jr., Lisa Pare and their families, and his half-sister, Donna Dean Creasey (Tom).

We wish to thank Karen, Angie, Sherrie and Deb of Northern Lights Comfort Care and Hospice for their kind care.

Per his wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Northern Lights Comfort Care and Hospice

50 Foden Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106

or, Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter 383 US Route 1 Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074.

