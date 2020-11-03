TOLLAND, Conn. – Rita Marie (Gabourie) Evers, 97, of Tolland, Conn., and formerly of Augusta, Maine, passed away on November 2, 2020.

Rita, daughter of the late Alfred and Beatrice (Thibodeau) Gabourie, grew up on the family farm in Augusta. Rita attended St. Augustine Parochial School and graduated from Cony High School.

Rita married John Thomas Evers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Augusta on August 31, 1940. They were married for 60 years before John passed away in March of 2000.

Rita worked at R.P. Hazzard Shoe Co. In Augusta, retiring from Hazzard in 1984, after over 30 years of service.

Rita is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter Jane Waldron-Evers and her wife, Meg, of Coventry, Conn.; her three devoted grandchildren, Kim Evers of Quincy, Mass., Kelene Barrows of Augusta, and John Evers, his wife, Beth, and Rita’s two great granddaughters, Sophia and Ella, of Sharon, Mass. Rita’s surviving sibling is Robert Gaboury of Levant, Maine.

Rita was predeceased by a son, John Evers and his wife, Shelia. Rita was also predeceased by a brother, Donald Gaboury, and sisters, Muriel Kelley-Belgrade, Jeannette Albert and Lorraine Bumford.

At the request of the family, there are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Avenue, Augusta. Burial service will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.

Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Rita’s memory to a charitable organization of your choice.

Guest Book