NORRIDGEWOCK – Rozilla A. “Rose” Wilson, 92, of Martin Stream Road passed away at Maplecrest Rehab and Living Center on October 31, 2020. She was born in Farmington on October 10, 1928 the daughter of Charles E. Hardy and Isabel (Ladd) Hardy Wing. She was educated in Norridgewock and Madison. Rose served our country as a nurse’s aid in the United States Army until she was discharged in 1952. She was employed by Maplecrest and later opened Rosie’s Yarn Shop in Madison.

Rose married John A. Wilson on October 23, 1961. He passed on November 6, 1986. She is survived by her son, Bruce R. Hardy and his wife Sheila; grandson, John R. Hardy and his wife Karie; and great grandson, Cody Hardy all of Norridgewock. She is also survived by two sisters, Julia Bishop and her husband Richard of Anson and Eleanor Dean and her husband Norman of Madison; brother, Maynard Wing and his wife Dawn of Madison; and many nieces and nephews all of whom she was close with.

Rose was predeceased by her mother, Isabel Wing; father, Charles Hardy; and brother, Charles Hardy Sr.

Rose loved to attend family reunions, camping with her children, sitting around the fire, and playing Beano. She was a skilled knitter who enjoyed making afghans and sweaters, and she also crocheted many items. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together.

There will be no visiting hours due to these times of COVID19. A private service and interment will be at Sunset View Cemetery, Norridgewock.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

A special thank you to the staff at Maplecrest for the care given to our mom.

