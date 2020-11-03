SOUTH GARDINER – Terry S. Trask, 74, of South Gardiner, died Saturday October 31, 2020, at the MaineGeneral Rehab and LTC at Graybrich.

He was born in Gardiner, Maine, on March 5, 1946, the son of Stacy and Dorothy (Lamb) Trask.

Terry grow up in South Gardiner and attended Gardiner schools. He worked as a custodian at Gardiner High School during the mid-1970s then went to work at AMHI for 25 years until his retirement.

He enjoyed fishing, going to Lakewood Theater to see shows, watching classic, westerns and Elvis movies, listening to Elvis music, who he was a big fan of. Terry also enjoyed watching sports on tv and like to entertain friends and family.

He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Alexis Trask, Tanness Smith.

Terry is survived by his nephew David W. Smith, of South Gardiner; niece, April Smith, of Augusta; brother in law, David C. Smith, of South Gardiner; two step sisters, Tina Boag and husband David, of Oakland, Valerie Paul, of Arizona; step brother, Tim Trask, of Oakland; cousin, Barbara Madden and husband Hollis, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday November 4, from 11 a.m. to noontime, a funeral service will follow at noontime, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, burial will follow at the Mount Hope Cemetery in south Gardiner.

CDC and State guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book