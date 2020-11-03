Griffin will perform three concerts in support of the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor and some of her other favorite venues on Nov. 7, 21 and Dec. 5. She will be on stage at The Continental in Austin, while fans can stay safe tucked in their homes. The concerts will be live streamed and will remain available for 48 hours.

Griffin shared thoughts to Opera House fans, “I’m sure you have heard by now what a devastating moment it is for many live music venues throughout the country. This translates to job losses on so many levels — the hardworking people that run these venues, book these venues, clean and repair them, take your tickets and serve your beers there, not to mention many musicians like myself who have depended on them for years to not only connect us to income in our touring work but also for the spirit they extend to us in each community. These are places where live music has been loved and nurtured in our country. In Austin alone it has been estimated that 90% of venues have already closed their doors forever. This business for the most part is a labor of love, so not a lot of huge financial safety nets there for many. I am hoping with these shows to raise awareness and maybe a little funding too for some of these places that are struggling to stay afloat in this shut down,” according to a statement on The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor’s website.

These are indeed deeply challenging times for all venues, including the Opera House. We are working hard to try and ensure that the Opera House will be here on the other side of the pandemic. We are thankful to those who have donated directly to the Opera House, and to those who have enjoyed our concerts this season (50 person max seating). Griffin will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Opera House, from any tickets bought using the ticket link for the show. If you love Griffin’s music as much as we do, please buy a ticket through the Opera House website and enjoy the show, according to the statement.

Tickets cost $25 for one, or $60 for the series.

Please use the ticket link associated with the Opera House website, as a portion of your ticket will then be donated to the Opera House.

For tickets, or more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.