RICHMOND — State Police have identified the couple found dead in a Main Street apartment Monday.

Police found Dana Shulman, 49, and Robin Bowler, 47, dead at their apartment in downtown Richmond Monday evening.

The man and woman were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Katharine England, a spokesperson for Maine State Police, said Tuesday afternoon.

The results of those autopsies are still pending.

England said the couple both resided at the 48 Main St. apartment building, which also houses a NAPA auto parts store on the lower floor, in Apartment 7.

Police have not released information on how the couple died, but England said Monday there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Richmond Police responded to the apartment around 11 a.m. Monday to do a welfare check. Unable to reach the people inside, they asked for help from the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police who tried to reach anyone inside the apartment, trying to talk to them with a public address system on a police vehicle, and stating they had a warrant to search the apartment.

When police later entered the apartment, however, they found the couple deceased inside.

Police remained at the scene into the evening.

Several cruisers as well as a military-style State Police truck were parked in the downtown area Monday around 4 p.m. and remained in the area until around 6:30 p.m. There appeared to be no police activity at the building Tuesday.

