JAY — The driver of a Honda Element died Tuesday morning after trying to pass a vehicle on Route 133, Police Chief Richard Cat IV said.

The SUV was headed south when it drifted off the road into a ditch, struck a tree and rolled over, he said.

The driver, whose name was being withheld until family was notified, died at the scene, according to Caton’s news release.

The accident occurred between Macomber Hill and Lomie Rivers roads and was reported at 10:10 a.m. Route 133 was closed for about two hours.

The Jay Police Department was assisted by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and Jay, Livermore Falls and Wilton fire rescue departments.

