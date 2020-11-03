WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and area businesses will host Shop Small Saturday Mid-Maine on Nov. 28.

On top of being decked out in festive holiday lights, participating businesses will include discount offers in a special Shop Small — Save BIG coupon book, shopping bags will be available, and a chance to win a $100 Chamber gift certificate to be used at more than 200 local businesses. As one of the planned activities, the KV Connect young professionals’ group will host S’mores Saturday at Somerset Stone & Stove, offering s’mores kits for sale as a fundraiser, and a ‘fun-raiser’ for your family.

Mix 107.9 will make the rounds in the area with sponsored live remotes, highlighting additional opportunities to join the fun, and other sales and promotions being held in our towns.

Sponsors for this event include Central Maine Motors Auto Group — Major/Coupon Book Sponsor; New Dimensions Federal Credit Union — Shopping Bag Sponsor; Skowhegan Savings Bank — Prize Jars Sponsor; Kennebec Savings Bank and The Barber Parlor — Smart Spender Supporters; Damon’s Beverage — Small Business Supporter and Somerset Stone & Stove — S’mores Saturday sponsor.

Sponsorship and participation levels are available to businesses that would like to participate in this event.

For more information, email [email protected].

