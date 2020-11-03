Troy Hudson & The High Road will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
The Americana Rock band includes Troy Hudson, Matt Kincaid, John Hurd and Leon Doyle.
The Maine-based band has created a show filled with big hooks, soaring harmonies and an electric live show that has fans and critics talking.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Election 2020
Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges
-
Election 2020
Waterville area voters wait in long lines to cast ballots early Tuesday
-
Things to Do
Troy Hudson & The High Road plan Freeport concert
-
Varsity Maine
Donovan Kurt recovers from brain surgery to lead Nokomis High soccer team
-
Local & State
On Election Day, Maine sees record 127 cases of COVID-19