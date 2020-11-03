Troy Hudson and the High Road Courtesy photo

Troy Hudson & The High Road will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.

The Americana Rock band includes Troy Hudson, Matt Kincaid, John Hurd and Leon Doyle.
The Maine-based band has created a show filled with big hooks, soaring harmonies and an electric live show that has fans and critics talking.

Tickets cost $12.

For more information, visit cadenzafreeport.com.

