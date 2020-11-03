American Legion Post 6 Goodrich-Caldwell of Hallowell will conduct a Veterans’ Day Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Legion Park, the north end of the Hallowell Cemetery.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boy Scout Troop 647 will not be able to sponsor the annual breakfast.

Join in the celebration of our service members and your family members who have served and are still serving and protecting our nation.

For more information, contact Adjutant Jerry Stuart at [email protected] or 207-582-4713.

