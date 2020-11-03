Col. Robert Barton, the commander and Past Region I commander of the Military Order of the World Wars, presented a check in the amount of $1,500 to Wayne Hansen, chairman of the Board of Directors of Wreaths Across America, during the MOWW’s monthly meeting on Oct. 17 at the Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth. The funds are designated for the purchase of wreaths to be placed on the grave markers located in the Togus National Cemetery in Chelsea, according to a news release from Alan Johnston.

A second donation of $250 was presented by Johnston, past president of the Portland Chapter of the National Sojourners, along with Barton, Medals and Membership chairman.

National Wreath Day will be Dec. 19 . This day is when Wreaths Across America intends to place wreaths at more than 2,200 sites this year.

According to the release, a few years ago Wreaths Across America went to Normandy and placed 9,389 wreaths on the markers of the World War II soldiers who died on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, and are buried at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial.

Scott Desjardins, a Madawaska, Maine native and former U.S. Army Cavalry Scout and Tank Crewman, is the superintendent of the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial,

To learn more about the Military Order of the World Wars, visit mainemoww.org.

