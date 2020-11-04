WATERVILLE — The Children’s Discovery Museum will host and kick off a city-wide light celebration 2020 Light Up the Town on Nov. 27. This year’s holiday season will move outside of just Main Street. Instead of the lights coming to you, this year, you come to the lights. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to decorate their properties with as many lights as possible. The registered parties will be part of a city-wide map for members of the community to drive or walk by each location to admire the decorations. This is a 2020 twist on the beloved annual Parade of Lights, according to a news release from the childre’s museum.

Once registered, participants are responsible for decorating their property with as many lights and decorations as possible, the more lights the better. Once entries are gathered, a Light Up The Town map will be compiled to be distributed to the community. Light displays need to be ready for the event kickoff on Nov. 27, and kept up all season long.

Everyone with holiday spirit is encouraged to participate. And those who also have that competitive spirit, can choose to enter the property into the Light Up The Town Competition to be judged by a panel of judges.

To register, visit kringleville.org. Registration also enters you to win a gift card to a local restaurant.

For more information, email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: