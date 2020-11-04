China voters elected three to the town’s board of selectmen, as incumbents Ron Breton and Janet Preston, and newcomer Blane Casey won two-year terms.

They will join Irene Belanger and Wayne Chadwick on the five-member board. Casey collected 1,445 votes, Preston 1,148 votes and Breton 1,030 votes.

Brent Chesley and Jeanne Marquis came up short in the China Board of Selectmen race with 722 and 719 votes, respectively.

Breton, 70, currently chairs the China Select Board. He is in his second term on the select board and previously served four terms on China’s Planning Board. Breton, a 35-year China resident, is a retired master sergeant with the Maine Army National Guard and former supervisor at the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Breton is interested in working for better broadband access, elderly housing and transportation, and a community outpatient clinic.

Preston, 59, was elected to the board of selectmen this past spring when another member resigned. Editor of the China Lakes Association newsletter since 1994, Preston previously served on the Regional School Unit 18 board of directors. Preston supports China Village’s boat landing improvement project and is interested in seeing a retirement community built in China.

Casey, 61, led all board of selectmen candidates with the most votes. The self-employed general contractor is focused on lowering taxes and adjusting spending habits at the municipal level. Casey grew up in China and wants to help the elderly stay in the community without financial challenges.

Toni Wall won an unopposed spot on the planning board representing District 2. James Wilkens ran unopposed for an at-large spot on the planning board.

Thomas Rumpf and Timothy Basham captured spots on China’s Budget Committee in Districts 2 and 4, respectively.

China residents also voted to enact the Town of China Solid Waste Flow Control Ordinance, 1,380-782. Residents further approved the Town of China Solid Waste Disposal Ordinance by a 1,360-793 vote.

