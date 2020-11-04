GARDINER — Maryann White and Tim Cusick have been reelected to serve their third terms on the City Council as at-large councilors.

They will be joined by newcomer Penny Sergent, who was elected on her second try for a City Council seat.

The Gardiner City Council race drew five candidates for three seats.

Gardiner, a city of about 5,800, is represented by a city council made up of seven members and a mayor. Four of those city councilors represent geographic districts, and three councilors and the mayor serve at large. All serve two-year terms.

Patricia Hart, who has served one term as mayor, ran unopposed; she was elected to a second term.

Cusick earned 1,898 votes and White earned 1,361; Sergent earned 1,286. They will be sworn in in January.

Scott Williams, a former three-term Gardiner city councilor, earned 1,260 votes, and Kerstin Gilg earned 984.

Williams served three terms on the City Council before he stepped down four years ago to run unsuccessfully for state representative.

Gilg put his name in for consideration in 2019 for the District 2 seat vacated when Hart was elected mayor in 2018, but Amy Rees was chosen to fill that seat by the City Council.

Sergent ran against Rees a year later for the District 2 seat, but Rees was reelected.

Cusick said he’s enjoyed his time as a councilor and wants to continue working on bringing businesses to the city to keep the property tax rate as low as possible.

White said she would continue to work on keeping property taxes down while not losing any city services. One way to keep property taxes down, she said, is to draw in new business to broaden Gardiner’s property tax base

Sergent, a veteran, said she ran for office because it fulfills her need for service. She plans to make street and sidewalk construction a priority, and she predicted the city’s spending plan will undergo review and possibly cuts as the global coronavirus pandemic continues.

