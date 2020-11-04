Democrats appear poised to retain control of the Maine Legislature, based on Tuesday’s unofficial election returns. And while Republicans managed to flip at least three seats in the House of Representatives, Democrats gained a seat in the Senate and a key victory there by beating the Republican minority leader.

Final results were still trickling in Wednesday morning, but Democrats appear to have won at least 80 of the 151 seats in the House and 22 of the 35 seats in the Senate, based on returns from about 85 percent of precincts as of 10 a.m.

Of the wins for Democrats, 22 seats in the House went to candidates with no opposition, while Republicans won 10 seats without opposition. Republicans also bested Democratic incumbents in at least three other House races. Democrats also won two uncontested seats in the Senate, both in Portland.

In a key upset, first-term Rep. Chloe Maxmin, a Nobleboro Democrat, defeated Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow, a Republican from Waldoboro. But Democrats also took some hits in both the House and Senate.

Incumbent Sen. Michael Carpenter, D-Houlton, was about 1,500 votes behind state Rep. Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, in the race for Senate District 2 in Maine’s far northern Aroostook County, with 37 of 49 precincts reporting, according to the latest returns from the Associated Press.

Carpenter, a former Maine Attorney General, was seeking his third consecutive term while Stewart, who is currently serving as the Assistant House Minority Leader, is completing his second term.

This story will be updated.

