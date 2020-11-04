River Arts, at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta, will present the works of three artists in the River Room Nov. 5 through Nov. 18. Ceramics, paintings and fiber creations of Monica Tan, Hannah Ineson and C. S. Peterson will be featured in this eclectic show with many items for early holiday shoppers.

Ineson (hannahineson.com) has pursued her various artistic interests for more than 40 years in midcoast Maine. Known originally for her paintings in watercolor, oil, pastel and acrylic, Ineson’s clay art is hand-built and ranges from functional ware to wall art and sculpture; a primary interest is surface texture and glazing. She will show paintings and works in clay, including some just-for-fun holiday gnomes and pumpkins.

Peterson (woolscapesme.com) raises alpacas in Freeport, and from their wool, she creates handspun, uber-soft yarns, and knitted products. She is particularly known for her needle-felted “woolscapes,” framed art that captures the colors and scenes that flow from her imagination. She states“ I laugh when portraying my oh so queen-like alpaca, Feisty, in her own fur,” according to a news release from the gallery. Peterson will present her knitted products and woolscapes.

Simple shapes with eye-catching glazes, Tan’s pottery is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. A graduate of Baylor University with a Masters degree from Lamar University, Tan has spent most of her career as a science and math teacher, with pottery as her consistent creative outlet. A resident of Newcastle, her work is primarily wheel-thrown and fired at the River Arts Studio. She will offer bowls, mugs, planters and many decorative objects.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 563-6868.

