The Camden Opera House will feature a live stream concert by The Gawler Sisters at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, via Facebook, facebook.com/camdenoperahouse
The limited-capacity, in-person show is sold out, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying an evening of bluegrass from The Gawler Sisters. Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler will fill your living room with sibling harmonies and lots of strings including fiddle, cello and banjo.
For information, call 207-236-7963.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
2020 Light Up The Town to kick off Nov. 27 in Waterville
-
Things to Do
Gawler Sisters sold out show to be live streamed Nov. 6
-
Life & Culture
Lucky Clark On Music: Holly Bowling
-
Things to Do
Cassel, Falquet to perform on Opera House at Boothbay Harbor stage
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ruth Carolyn (Crockett) Eastman