The Camden Opera House will feature a live stream concert by The Gawler Sisters at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, via Facebook, facebook.com/camdenoperahouse

The limited-capacity, in-person show is sold out, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying an evening of bluegrass from The Gawler Sisters. Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler will fill your living room with sibling harmonies and lots of strings including fiddle, cello and banjo.

For information, call 207-236-7963.