The Gawler Sisters. Photo by Annadeene Konesni-Fowler

The Camden Opera House will feature a live stream concert by The Gawler Sisters at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, via  Facebook, facebook.com/camdenoperahouse
The limited-capacity, in-person show is sold out, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying an evening of bluegrass from The Gawler Sisters. Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler will fill your living room with sibling harmonies and lots of strings including fiddle, cello and banjo.

For information, call 207-236-7963.

 

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles