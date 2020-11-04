AUGUSTA – Ruth Carolyn (Crockett) Eastman, 90, passed away peacefully from her beautiful life, at the Inn at City Hall, surrounded by her son, Rich, daughters, Tina and Heidi, granddaughter, Ruthie and great grandson, Tommy.

Ruth was born March 23, 1930, in Augusta, the daughter of Charles A. Crockett and Doris R. Hallowell, and grew up in Manchester while attending Augusta schools. She was a past member of the Manchester Grange.

Ruth’s true passion in her life was her family. There was no better mother, grandmother, or great grandmother. Her love was palpable, and she truly had a way of making all those she loved and endeared feel special.

Ruth was a 1949 graduate of Cony High School and was attending nursing school when she met the love of her life, Lorenzo “Dick” Eastman Jr., whom she married in 1951. She was a homemaker and supported her husband’s career in the A&P Tea Company, eventually settling in Skowhegan. There she raised her family of three kids while working for the North Elementary School Lunch Program and the Redington Fairview Hospital Cafeteria.

After the A and P went out of business, Ruth and Dick lived in Rockland, then in Windsor where Dick worked at Hussey’s General Store and Ruth worked for Service Merchandise. When Dick passed away in 1999, Ruth moved to the Margaret Chase Smith House in Augusta where she lived for more than 20 years.

Ruth and her family enjoyed visits to her father’s camp at Moosehead Lake, the Eastman camp on Cobbossee, days at Pemaquid Beach, walks through downtown Camden, trips to Lakewood with a stop at “The Birches”, and long drives through Maine with her husband.

Ruth is survived by her son, Rich of Augusta, daughter, Tina and her husband Richard Fitzgerald of Buxton, and daughter, Heidi and her husband Kevin Bowden of Augusta. She is also survived by a grandson, Jeffrey Eastman and wife Angie of Rockland; granddaughter, Jennifer Lawrence and husband Jeff of West Springfield, Mass.; granddaughter, Kristen and husband Oliver Zammit of Spring Hill, Florida; granddaughters, Ruthie and her husband Joshua Chapman, and Addie Mae Bowden; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Jackson, Lucas and Timothy Zammit, and Thomas Chapman; and many friends and relatives.

Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband Dick, granddaughter Devan Tuttle, son Jeffrey Walter Eastman, grandson Kevin “Boone” Bowden, her parents, and siblings Richie, Charlie, and Bobby Crockett.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, dependent on social gathering guidelines at that time.

For those so inclined, please donate in Ruth’s name to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism

Worcester Road

Framingham, MA 01701

Guest Book