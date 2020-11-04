Virus_Outbreak_La_Scala_02646

After a rash of COVID-19 infections among musicians and chorus members, the Dec. 7 season premiere at Milan’s La Scala opera house, left, a gala event that is one of Italy’s cultural highlights, is being canceled. Luca Bruno/Associated Press

ROME — The Dec. 7 season premiere at Milan’s La Scala opera house, a gala event that is one of Italy’s cultural highlights, is being canceled after a rash of COVID-19 infections among musicians and chorus members.

The theater’s board of directors concluded Wednesday that the status of the pandemic and Italy’s virus-control measures, which include the closure of theaters, did not allow for “achieving a production open to the public and of the level and with the characteristics required” for the premiere.

“Lucia di Lammermoor” had been on the program for the season’s opening. La Scala said the scheduled opening night performance and the shows set for the following days have been postponed.

Politicians, business figures and other VIPs traditionally turn out for La Scala’s season premiere, an official holiday in Milan.

The opera house reported a week ago that its entire orchestra had been told to quarantine after nine musicians tested positive for the coronavirus. The chorus was put under an earlier quarantine after 18 singers were confirmed to be infected.

A government decree issued last month to battle a surge in COVID-19 infections shut down Italy’s theaters, cinemas and concert halls for a few weeks. Starting Thursday, Italian museums will also have to close their doors, at least until Dec. 2.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles