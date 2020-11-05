The Palermo Community Library is sponsoring its first Chili Drive-up Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the library at 2789 Route 3 in Palermo. Storm date is Sunday, Nov. 15.

Cost is $7 for a meal featuring homemade chili (mild, spicy or meatless), additional single servings of chili may be purchased for $5 each.

Orders will be accepted by calling 207-314-5930, 207-993-2040 or 207-462-2898.

For more information, call 207-993-6088, email [email protected] or visit palermo.lib.me.us.

