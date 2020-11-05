BRUNSWICK — Midcoast Symphony Orchestra announces an online “Chat with Two Maestros” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, on Facebook Live. Maestros Rohan Smith, the orchestra’s conductor and music director, and George Lopez, concert pianist and MSO soloist, will share insights about classical music, collaborating and their long-time friendship. The orchestra’s violinist Caroline Cornish, a former television news anchor and reporter will host this event.

Smith is in his 17th season with the orchestra and has led the orchestra to critical acclaim in performances of the major symphonic repertoire. Smith also is director of orchestral and chamber music at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and a professional violinist, having performed orchestral and chamber music in Europe, Australia and the New York City area.

George Lopez, pianist and conductor of the Bowdoin Chamber Orchestra. Contributed photo Caroline Cornish, former television news personality and MSO violinist. Contributed photo

Lopez has been a featured pianist across the globe as recitalist and soloist with orchestras. He has been guest soloist with the orchestra numerous times and is an audience favorite. He is the Beckwith Artist in Residence at Bowdoin College and conducts the Bowdoin Chamber Orchestra, in addition to being a piano instructor there.

Cornish spent 18 years in broadcast journalism, including nearly 14 years as a reporter and anchor at WCSH-6 (News Center Maine), the last four as the co-anchor of “207.” She interviewed actors, musicians, sports stars, politicians and ordinary people experiencing unusual events. She left journalism in 2017 and works in communications and public affairs at Maine Medical Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit MSO’s Facebook page.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: