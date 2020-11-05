The Chicago Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19, while the Kansas City Chiefs closed their facility after practice when an unidentified staff member tested positive.

Kansas City continued its preparations remotely for Sunday’s game against Carolina, while Chicago is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday.

The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test. They said the player and all close contacts are self-isolating. Backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and starting right guard Germain Ifedi were placed Tuesday on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Chicago Coach Matt Nagy indicated Wednesday that Spriggs tested positive and Ifedi was placed on the list because of a close contact. Nagy said at the time he wasn’t sure if Spriggs was experiencing symptoms.

The Chiefs have been remarkably clear of positive COVID-19 tests since early in the season, when a player on their practice squad tested positive before a game against New England. Fullback Anthony Sherman recently came off the COVID-19 list. He was placed on it because he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

COLTS: Indianapolis says one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under the care of team doctors. The team still planned to hold practice Thursday but anticipated doing team meetings virtually and away from headquarters.

The Colts say they have entered the league’s intensive protocol and are working with NFL officials and medical staff. The team staffer is in quarantine.

The announcement comes one day after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Indy (5-2) beat the Lions 41-21 last weekend and hosts Baltimore (5-2) on Sunday. Eight defensive players missed the Ravens practice Wednesday after Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Monday he had tested positive. Humphrey is the only one of the eight to test positive.

PATRIOTS: The Patriots have tried to bolster their wide receiving depth a few different ways this week.

They traded for Isaiah Ford on Tuesday and signed Donte Moncrief to the practice squad Wednesday. The team also tried to claim 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis off the waiver wire, according to ESPN, but weren’t successful. Pettis wound up landing with the Giants, who have a worse record (1-7) and therefore better position on the wire. Yates reports the Browns tried to claim Pettis, too.

A second-round pick in 2018, Pettis had a strong rookie season – 27 catches, 467 yards – but hasn’t done much since. He’d yet to record a reception in 2020 and was inactive for the 49ers blowout in New England.

DOLPHINS: Miami running back Myles Gaskin went on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least three games with a knee injury.

Backup Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury, which could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard.

Gaskin has been the Dolphins’ best backfield threat with 387 yards rushing and 198 receiving.

