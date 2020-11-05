FARMINGTON — Nine employees at Franklin Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, up from four last week.
The nine are in quarantine.
Seven of the nine cases are among people who work on the third-floor medical-surgical unit. The hospital is focused on continuing testing of staff and patients in that area, which includes the third-floor Intensive Care Unit. A hospital spokeswoman said that testing will continue until there have been no new cases in two weeks.
Franklin Memorial is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The hospital spokeswoman said the hospital is using a “multilayered approach” to safety, including daily screening, universal masking, eye protection and testing.
Franklin Memorial has tested more than 400 employees since last Thursday.
