CAMBRIDGE – On Oct. 30, 2020, we lost a loving mother, grandmother and sister but she was welcomed by her parents, two late brothers and many friends. Elizabeth was born June 20, 1960 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the eighth child of Calvin and Belle (Farrar) Theobald.

She graduated in 1978 from Kearny High School. She attended Brookdale Community College and completed a nurse’s aide and dental hygienist programs. Throughout her life she had many different careers including Wills System, King Manor, Milk Can Antiques, and many others.

Elizabeth resided in Cambridge where she enjoyed the outdoors, including kayaking, gardening and fossil hunting. She loved Maine, it’s mountains, rivers and the relationships it provided. “The Way Life Should Be. “ She had an enormous heart. She was the most adventurous aunt with all of her 18 nieces and nephews, priding herself in each child’s first scary movie, always taking her family hiking on Maine mountains. She was always the life of the party and kept the family house filled with love and prestige throughout the year, winter or summer. She touched many hearts and Cambridge will never be the same without her. She gave more than one could imagine. We would like to do what Elizabeth loved to do, build a bonfire at Cambridge in her fire pit this coming summer.

She raised her three children, Benjamin, Belle and Lucinda Wingert in Ripley. She loved her grandson Benjamin, his mother Chelsea, along with all her nieces and nephews including John and Grace Wills. She had nine sibliings: four brothers and five sisters.

A private visitation will be held at Crosby & Neal, 61 Main Street, Dexter. A wake for her immediate family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home. A graveside funeral service will follow at noon Saturday at the West Ripley Cemetery, with the Rev. Stephen Dean officiating. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

