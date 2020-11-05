VASSALBORO – Michelle A. Roderick, 70, passed away Sept. 8, 2020 at her home in Vassalboro. She was born July 29, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Gwen (Doheney) Roderick.

She was employed for 20 years at Inland Hospital and in Alaska for 12 years as a nurse. She loved photography and the ocean, her two golden retrievers, Bar Harbor and Pemiquid Lighthouses.

Michelle is survived by three sisters, Penny Redden, Lori Roderick, Katie Roderick, two brothers, Chris Roderick and Peter Roderick.

There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

