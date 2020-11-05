Skowhegan is extending Small Business Saturday from a one-day event to a full week, according to a news release from Main Street Skowhegan.

Skowhegan #ShopSmall will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5.

How It Works:

1. Get your passport to savings in mid-November, either online or at a participating business.

2. During Skowhegan #ShopSmall Week, make a purchase at a local business included in the passport listing and get your name entered into a prize drawing. The more businesses you shop at, the more chances you have to win, and this year you have a full week to shop.

As Skowhegan #ShopSmall Week nears, its website will be updated with a list of participating businesses, the deals and incentives they’ll be offering during the week, and locations where you can grab your passport to savings.

Businesses that would like to participate can register at mainstreetskowhegan.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: