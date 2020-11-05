A Washington County man has been arrested for murder and arson for allegedly setting a fire that killed a 66-year-old Robbinston man last month.

Maine State Police on Thursday announced the arrest of 32-year-old Charles “Chip” Townsend of Robbinston on charges of depraved indifference murder and arson. Townsend is accused of setting the fire at 88 Ridge Road in Robbinston that killed Wayne Morrill.

The fire in the single-family home where Morrill lived was reported around 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Firefighters found Morrill’s body inside the home, but said little else about the fire at the time.

An autopsy determined Morrill died of smoke inhalation.

An investigation involving state police, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Calais Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office determined Townsend set the fire, according to police.

Police have not said if the men knew each other.

Townsend is being held at the Washington County Jail pending his first court appearance.

