Maine reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, setting yet another record as the disease continues to spread.

The 184 cases follows 183 cases reported on Thursday, 151 on Wednesday and 127 on Tuesday – all record highs during the pandemic. Cases are climbing in Maine and nationwide.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, is expected to address the media at 2 p.m. today.

As cases have soared, Gov. Janet Mills has dialed up restrictions to try to keep the virus in check, including a strengthened mask mandate on Thursday. Earlier this week, Mills reduced the maximum size of indoor gatherings from 100 to 50, indefinitely delayed the opening of bars and tasting rooms, and reinstated testing and quarantine requirements for travelers entering Maine from certain states.

Since the pandemic began, 7.444 Maine people have fallen ill with COVID-19, with 150 deaths. No additional deaths were reported Friday.

The mask mandate requires people to wear masks in almost all cases outside of their homes and yards, even when physical distancing is possible. It also requires small businesses to post signs reminding customers that they must wear masks indoors.

Masks are required in all “public settings,” which are defined broadly in the governor’s executive order. In almost all indoor public places a mask is required, and masks are required outdoors at “playgrounds, parking lots, sidewalks, athletic and sports venues, and other areas such as lines for takeout service.” Masks are also required on public transportation and “buildings and grounds that are typically accessible to the public.”

Shah said in a tweet on Thursday that “This degree of community transmission means that face coverings and physical distancing are more important than ever. Why do I worry? Today’s community transmission can become tomorrow’s outbreaks in places like nursing homes. We all need to do our part to keep them safe.”

