The Las Vegas Raiders and Coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

A person familiar with the punishment said the team has been fined $500,000, Gruden has been docked $150,000 and the draft pick has been stripped because of how the team handled Trent Brown’s positive coronavirus test last month. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

The Raiders are expected to appeal the punishment. A team spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Raiders have been penalized several times already this season for violating coronavirus protocols with the punishments leading to a total of $1,215,000 for the team, Gruden and players.

While several teams have been fined so far this season, the Raiders are the first to be penalized a draft pick following multiple violations. The latest punishment stems from Brown’s positive test last month when the Raiders were already supposed to be in “intensive” protocols following teammate Damon Arnette’s positive test.

At a practice on Oct. 19 a day before Brown tested positive, he was not wearing a mask as required and didn’t socially distance with teammates. That led to four other starting offensive linemen to be placed on the COVID-19 list as “high-risk” contacts. They missed the rest of the practice week before returning the morning of a 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 25.

Safety Johnathan Abram was forced to miss that game because he spent time with Brown the following day and wasn’t cleared to return until Oct. 26.

Brown was activated from the COVID-19 list last week but missed the game at Cleveland after a reported mishap with an IV sent him to the hospital before the game. Brown went back on the COVID-19 list Thursday when he had more symptoms.

Tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and nine teammates, including quarterback Derek Carr, were fined $15,000 for attending an indoor charity event held by Waller’s foundation that violated local coronavirus protocols. Players were seen at the event not wearing masks or social distancing.

FALCONS: Atlanta canceled practice and worked virtually Friday after a member of the football staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Falcons said the move was “out of an abundance of caution” while contact tracing is used to determine if anyone else might have been exposed.

The team expects to play Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

“The whole reason we’re doing it is to get guys to the game,” coach Raheem Morris said. “We want to make sure we go through all the precautionary measures to play the game. Everybody wants to play the game. ”

The Falcons already have experience in dealing with the league’s most intensive protocols.

The team worked virtually three days before an Oct. 18 game at Minnesota. The players were able to return to the training facility in suburban Flowery Branch the next day to complete their preparations.

BENGALS: The Cincinnati Bengals closed their training facility after two players tested positive for COVID-19. The team said in a statement that players have not been in the facility since Wednesday and will not return until next week. The Bengals have a bye week and don’t play again until Nov. 15.

Even with an off week, players had to remain in Cincinnati and are being tested for the coronavirus daily. The players with positive tests were not identified.

The Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans last week and are 2-5-1 at the season’s halfway point.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the club $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday, a person with knowledge of the fines told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the fines have not been announced publicly, said Friday that Tomlin and the Steelers were disciplined becausse members of the coaching staff were “not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines.” Tomlin was cited among the coaches not following protocols during the victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The league has been clamping down on violators of sideline protocols designed to battle COVID-19. The NFL recently told its 32 teams to have all personnel wear masks in lockers rooms and on the sideline when not in the game. Players are required to wear masks during postgame contacts with opponents as well.

DOLPHINS: A Miami assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined, and the team entered the NFL’s intensive protocol, the Dolphins said in a statement Friday.

The identity of the coach was not revealed. It was the first coronavirus case involving the Dolphins since Aug. 19, but their regular-season schedule was changed because of outbreaks involving other teams.

They’re scheduled to play Sunday at Arizona.

TEXANS: The Houston Texans returned to their facility on Friday, a day after it was closed following a positive COVID-19 test by a player.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel said the team had no more positive tests and it would resume practice Friday for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

Linebacker Jacob Martin’s positive test on Wednesday night forced the closure of the facility Thursday. Linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole will also miss Sunday’s game after the NFL determined they had been in close contact with Martin.

LIONS: With Kenny Golladay and Jamal Agnew battling injuries, Detroit signed a reinforcement at wide receiver Friday, adding Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad.

Sanu has played for four teams in his nine-year career and appeared in three games with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season. He had one catch for 9 yards with the 49ers, after being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp.

The Lions are shorthanded at the receiver position heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Golladay (hip) and Agnew (ribs) left last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with injuries, did not practice this week and are not expected to play Sunday. Rookie Quintez Cephus should join Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola in the starting lineup, with Marvin Hall as the No. 4 receiver.

