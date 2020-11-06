FARMINGDALE – Donald Richard Roberts, Sr., 74, of Farmingdale, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health.

He was born in Augusta on Feb. 6, 1946, the son of George and Frances (Alexander) Roberts. He grew up in Hallowell and attended Hallowell schools.

He was employed at Yorktown Paper Mill as a beater operator and retired after 27 years. Don “The Duck” was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed, hunting, fishing, ATV riding, going off-roading with his vehicle, and listening to Willy Nelson. He spent time with his family and friends at camp in Upper Enchanted, Grace Pond Road. He was a big jokester and you never knew when he would make you laugh with one of his outrageous, funny sayings. Don was always sneaking his favorite candy Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, that his wife would hide from him. He was a very outgoing, friendly guy and would help anyone in need.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Helen and Barbara, brother Dennis A. Roberts, and best friend Billy.

Don is survived by his wife of 51 years Marcella Roberts of Farmingdale; son Donald Roberts, Jr. and wife Theresa of China; daughter Stacey Roberts and fiancé Travis MacIntyre of Farmingdale; brother George H. Roberts, Jr. and wife Joanna of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Hunter and Cole Roberts, Derrick and Breanna Murphy, Kylee MacIntyre; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Northern Avenue Cemetery, Northern Avenue. Farmingdale.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

