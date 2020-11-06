SOUTH CHINA – Joyce C. Goodine, 82, of South China, passed peacefully Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 with family members and Pastor Paul Harwath by her side. She was born on Dec. 9, 1937, the daughter of Leonard and Grace Griggs. On Sept. 3, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart Sheldon Goodine and raised four children. She worked as a bookkeeper most of her life for local businesses and served on various boards in the Town of China. She was a long-time member of the South China Community Church. She enjoyed making wedding/birthday cakes, camping with family in Brownville, doing crossword puzzles and traveling throughout the United States and surrounding countries with family and friends. She was happiest when all her family was around; you would never leave her house hungry or without taking leftovers with you.Joyce was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Sharon. She is survived by her loving husband, Sheldon; her four children, Darlene (Jeff) Zimmerman, Terry (Benjamin) DeMerchant, Leonard (Danielle) Goodine and Carol (Norman) Bragg. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, Sarah, Rachael, Emily, Jason, Joey, Jessica, Morgan, David, Sean, Cassie, Lanie, Jennifer, James, Dawne and Shannon; 18 great-grandchildren, and with one on the way; her sister, Susie Allen; and various nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her constant companion, her dog Rocky.A memorial service will be held on Nov. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the South China Community Church. Reception immediately after at the Goodine residence. The family would like to thank everyone who did so much to help our mother during this time, especially Michelle Bisson. It is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.In lieu of flowers,if you so wish, donations can be made to the:South ChinaCommunity Church

