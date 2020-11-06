WINSLOW – Karen A. Drouin passed away Oct. 21, 2020. She was born in Lynn, Mass. On April 29, 1968 to Patricia and Joseph Drouin. She had three older brothers and a younger sister. She had one daughter Sheyenne with Brian Guay in Danville, N.H. Karen grew up in Lynn, Mass. but lived back and forth from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. She decided to stay in Maine after losing Brian to be surrounded by her family. When she stopped working she spent time taking care of others and volunteering when she could. She loved to crochet, cook for her friends and family, and bird watching. Most people knew her as someone who was kind and loving and always helping others. She is predeceased by her mother Patricia; brothers Kevin, Michael, and Brian. She will be missed by her father Joseph; daughter Sheyenne; brother Mark and family, sister Jaime and family; many nieces and nephews; and all others who knew her.

