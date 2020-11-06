WESTERLY, R.I. – Ronald E. Brann, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judy (Jackson) Brann. He was born July 23, 1933 in Gardiner, Maine, the son of the late Walter O. and Madeline (Christensen) Brann.He grew up and lived most of his youth in Gardiner. Ron attended Gardiner High School and graduated while in the U.S. Navy in 1954.Ron joined the Navy in 1951 during the Korean War. After completing aviation preparatory schools he served, as an Aviation Boatswains Mate, aboard aircraft carriers, U.S.S. Salerno Bay (CVE-110) and U.S.S. Lake Champlain (CVA-39). He was awarded an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Navy 1955.Returning to Maine, he worked in the family’s service station business in Farmingdale and Augusta before going to work for Al Biondi, PGA Pro, as his assistant at the Augusta Country Club in Augusta.In 1963 Ron married Judy Jackson, daughter of Pat and Dorothy Jackson (Hallowell). After the wedding they resided in Skowhegan.In 1964 Ron and Judy accepted teaching positions in North Stonington, Conn. and they moved to nearby Westerly, R.I. Ron taught U.S. history and social sciences at Wheeler High School, North Stonington until 1980. At that time he accepted an administrative position with the Connecticut State Department of Education, Hartford, Conn. He retired from the CSDE in 1997, always grateful and proud that he had been allowed, in North Stonington and Hartford, to work with, and learn from some of the finest educators the profession has produced.Ron Brann attended Colby College (Waterville) and the University of Maine at Farmington (F.S.T.C) from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1964. He received advanced degrees and honors from the University of Rhode Island and the University of Connecticut. His preparation led to certification in Connecticut for Elementary and Secondary Education; Teaching and Supervision, and Administration.In retirements Ron continued to pursue his several hobbies and interests. Photography, model railroading, American history, classical music, Italian opera, all team sports (especially baseball), and above all, golf. Whether he was being slowed by arthritis or rehabbing from some surgery, looking to once again walk the golf course was his motivation to get well.Ron belonged to the National Education Assn, Connecticut Education Assn, the North Stonington Education Assn. (past president), National Organization of American Historians, Mystic Seaport, Mystic Marinelife Aquarium, and he was a life member of the U.S.S. Lake Champlain (CVA-39) Association. He was a member of the Westerly Senior Center and Luxe Fitness Center and was a communicant of Saint Clare Roman Catholic Church, Westerly.Ron is survived by his adored wife of 57 years, Judy Brann. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews Nancy Fadis and husband Michael (Alameda, Calif.), Judy Labbe (Topsham), Jean Lallier and Rick Pola (Topsham), Jeffry Lallier and wife Carrie (Topsham), Kathy Brann (Roseville, Mich.), Donna Davis and Al Toutant (Bethel), Georgia Brooks and husband Kevin (Columbia, S.C.); and several grand nieces and nephews.Ron had great affection and admiration for his surviving in-laws, Rose Brann sister-in-law (Dunnellon, Fla.), Peggy Jackson Whitehouse (Augusta) and Shirley Jackson Brann and husband Everett (Winthrop).Ron was predeceased by three sisters, Donna Brann (Gardiner), Alice Dennis (Escondido, Calif.) and Joan Lallier (Topsham), his brother George Brann (Dunnellon, Fla.); and his nephews, Dennis Naugler, Jerry Lallier, Jr. (Pittsfield), Jon Lellier (Pittsfield), and his niece Cindy Adams (Boise, Idaho).A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at St. Clare Chruch. 4 St. Clare Way. Westerly, R.I. A private burial will follow in River Bend Cemetery. seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum people in the building at any given time) will be in place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891.For online condolences, please visit http://www.buckler-johnston.comIn lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s name may be made to: Westerly Senior Center39 State St. Westerly, RI 02891 or: St. Clare Church 4 St. Clares Way Westerly, RI 02891

