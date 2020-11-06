WATERVILLE — The Fourth Annual Central Maine Converge and Create Weekend, hosted by Thomas College, will be held virtually this year from 12:45 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

The organizing partners include the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, Central Maine Growth Council, Waterville Creates!, Waterville Public Library, and Bricks Coworking & Innovation Space, according to a news release from the college.

The free two-day event is for individuals who are interested in entrepreneurship and hearing the stories of how ordinary people took ordinary ideas and turned them into extraordinary businesses. This year’s attendees will have the opportunity to listen and interact online with several Maine entrepreneurs who are creating some of the state’s fastest growing young companies.

“One of the foundational pillars of the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College is to create an entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem,” said Executive Director of Thomas College’s Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation Mike Duguay, according to the release. “The Converge and Create event is essential in this effort in that it provides an opportunity for existing entrepreneurs to be able to exchange ideas with other entrepreneurs. In addition, it also allows an opportunity for those individuals who want to get involved in entrepreneurship, including Thomas College students, a platform from which to network with people who are already on that entrepreneurial journey. As a result, the ecosystem is strengthened by this comradery and creation of capacity in the subject matter.”

Friday’s lineup will include Amber Lambke, CEO & founder of Maine Grains Inc.; Amy Rowbottom, founder of Crooked Face Creamery; Heather Lux, CEO of True North Beauty Inc.; Owen McCarthy, president & CEO of Med Rhythms Inc.; Chris Wolfel, co-founder & CEO of Helpful; Nick Rimsa, co-founder of Eariously; Nate Wildes, co-founder of Flight Deck Brewing Company; Ethan Sclar, Amazon FBA expert; Garvan Donegan, director of Central Maine Growth Council; and Martin Grohman, Host of The Grow Maine Show and serial entrepreneur.

On Nov. 14, attendees can listen to live business pitches as the Emmy-nominated television show Greenlight Maine conducts its preliminary business pitch competition with college students throughout Maine. Competitors are vying for the opportunity to appear on Greenlight Maine’s televised show later in the year and to compete for prize money.

To register, or for more information, call 207-859-1159 or visit thomas.edu/create.

