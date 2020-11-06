The Waterville Opera House is making its first foray into the world of filmed theater with a production of “Almost, Maine.”

Showtimes are set for 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 6 and 13.

Written by Tony-nominated John Cariani, the script of “Almost, Maine” opens with a dedication “for Northern Maine and the people who live there.” Cariani, who spent most of his youth in Presque Isle, has certainly put Maine on the map — “Almost, Maine” is one of the most frequently produced plays of the last decade in North America, according to a news release from the opera house.

The play presents a series of charming vignettes about life in “The County,” aka Aroostook County, Maine’s northernmost and largest county. Praised by the Portland Press Herald as “a funny, warm, and oh-so-human romantic comedy,” this show promises to delight Maine residents and visitors alike.

Due to the format of the play, which is made up of distinct stories, most featuring two actors, the Waterville Opera House will be able to showcase 18 local performers while carefully prioritizing actor safety and strictly adhering to current health and safety protocols. These safety precautions are made simpler by the fact that most of the actors are married to their scene partners.

This special production will not be taking place on Zoom or from actors’ homes. “Almost, Maine” will be captured on the Waterville Opera House stage with the design, filming, and editing done by opera house staff. Opening on Friday, Dec. 4, this production will run through Sunday, Dec. 13, online via the ShowTix4U streaming platform.

The actors performing in “Almost, Maine” are: Emily Cates, Isabelle Grignon, Paul Herard, Erik Hyatt, Elizabeth Chasse-King, Cory King, Taylor Kruse, Dean Neal, Lisa Neal, Bart Shattuck, Jeralyn Shattuck, Alex Slack, Amanda Slack, Pamela Smith, Theros “Ted” Smith, Joshua Veilleux, Dawn Wiers and Greg Wiers.

The production team include: Playwright John Cariani, Director Debra Susi, Scenic and Lighting Designer Tony Gerow, Sound Designer James Kuzio, and Stage Manager Michelle Sweet.

“Almost, Maine” is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.

Tickets range from $17 to $20 per viewer.

Waterville Opera House’s 2020-21 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Maine General Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, and KSW Federal Credit Union. “Almost, Maine” is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Please note that our Box Office is closed to in-person visitors and tickets may be purchased over the phone on weekdays from noon to 5pm.

For tickets, visit operahouse.org or call 207-873-7000.

