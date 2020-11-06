Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Children watch Tuesday as an adult votes at Monmouth Academy during the general election. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
A voter collects a sticker from behind a plastic barrier after casting a ballot Tuesday at the West Gardiner Fire Station during the general election. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal
Voters wait in line around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday for the polls to open at 8 a.m. at Gardiner Area High School in Gardiner. The line was more than 100 people long and wrapped around the science wing on back of building for general election voting. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Voters wait in line Tuesday in a Waterville Junior High School hallway to cast ballots in the general election. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
After disinfecting a booth, a poll worker, top right, tells the next voter in line that it’s ready to use around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday inside the Augusta Civic Center during voting for the general election. Only one of the four tables on each booth was open this year because of coronavirus precautions. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Maxine Johnson puts a protective cone around the head of her cat, Rocky Balboa Johnson, as she cares for the 4-month-old cat at their home in Norridgewock on Thursday. The cat, that went missing for four days, is recovering after both its hip sockets were broken. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Bob Beaudoin, center, waits in line at Slate’s Bakery in Hallowell with other masked people at a safe social distance on Thursday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Election worker Robert Ericksen assists voter Beverly Faloon, 83, Tuesday at the Waterville Junior High School polling location. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, addresses supporters during a press conference Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, saying her top opponent, Democrat Sara Gideon, had called her to concede the race. Collins has won her fifth term in the Senate. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.